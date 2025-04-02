Hyderabad Cricket Association, Sunrisers Hyderabad shake hands after email spat; Vigilance launches probe

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance and Enforcement department has launched an investigation into allegations that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been blackmailing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL team management.

Following an order from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Vigilance Director General Kothakota Srinivas Reddy formed a seven-member team. On Tuesday, Vigilance officials questioned HCA officials at Uppal Stadium. Sources said that HCA Secretary R Devraj was among those questioned. The investigation team is also likely to interrogate HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao.

Meanwhile, SRH General Manager Srinath TB on Tuesday afternoon responded to an email from the HCA sent on Monday, stating that the association’s president had asked for more than 3,900 complimentary tickets. “HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao sent us an email on March 4 requesting additional complimentary tickets in SRH’s owners lounge. Your claim that you did not request more than 3,900 complimentary tickets is clearly false,” Srinath claimed.

He further alleged: “Locking the F3 Box, which was allocated to the away team owner, Mr Goenka, just hours before the match and only opening it after we pleaded with you is an act of blackmail. We fail to understand how this cannot be considered blackmail and coercion, especially so close to the game.”

The SRH general manager also accused the HCA of taking more than 40% of the car passes, severely limiting access for SRH, BCCI, the away team, vendors, caterers and stadium management.

Later on Tuesday, the HCA secretary convened a meeting with SRH officials at the stadium and clarified that the allocation of 3,900 complimentary passes to the HCA would remain unchanged. Both parties also reiterated their commitment to working together amicably to enhance spectator experience. Meanwhile, the state government has called a joint meeting with the HCA and SRH on Wednesday.