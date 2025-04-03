Telangana to borrow Rs 14K crore in first quarter

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to borrow Rs 14,000 crore in the first quarter (April to June) of 2025-26. Following an indent given by the state government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the indicative calendar of market borrowings by the state government for the first quarter. As per RBI, the Telangana government proposed to borrow Rs 4,000 crore in April, Rs 3,000 crore in May, and Rs 5,000 crore in June on eight different dates.

Accordingly, the government proposed to raise Rs 2,000 crore each on April 15 and 29, Rs 2,000 crore on May 6 and Rs 1,000 crore on May 27. The state government plans to borrow Rs 2,000 crore each on June 3 and June 17 and Rs 1,000 crore on June 24.

It may be recalled that the state government, in its recently presented Budget, had estimated that it would borrow Rs 69,639 crore in 2025-26. If the government borrows on April 15, this would be the first market borrowing in this financial year.

The RBI stated that the actual borrowings and details of the states participating would be intimated two to three days before the actual auction day and would depend on the requirement of the state government, and approval from the Union government.

“RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter. RBI reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount,” it said.