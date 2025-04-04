BRS looks to capitalise on ‘vacuum’ amid bypoll buzz in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has assigned MLC K Kavitha and former MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan the responsibility of mobilising party leaders and cadre for the BRS silver jubilee convention in Warangal on April 27.

This move hints at a possible byelection in the Banswada segment. Current MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who was elected on a BRS ticket, later defected to Congress. He was appointed as a government advisor.

However, in light of recent developments at the Supreme Court, the party is confident that defectors will be disqualified, leading to byelections. Speculation is rife that Srinivas Reddy may resign to avoid disqualification.

Meanwhile, Govardhan has been overseeing party activities in the segment. A strong supporter of Kavitha, he has a long history in Nizamabad politics. If a bypoll is announced, he is a likely candidate, with Kavitha backing him.

After securing bail in the Delhi liquor case, Kavitha has made two visits to Banswada, demonstrating BRS’ strength in the region. With her MLC term ending in January 2028 and the next elections scheduled the same year, she appears focused on consolidating her influence in the constituency.

Speaking to TNIE, Govardhan affirmed his commitment to party directives, stating that he will ensure strong participation in the Warangal meeting, which he believes will mark the beginning of a political shift.