Lawyer-couple murder case: SC seeks video evidence

PEDDAPALLI: The Supreme Court has directed the state government to submit video footage related to the sensational murder of Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, both High Court lawyers, within three weeks.

The apex court is hearing a petition filed by Vaman Rao’s father, Gattu Kishan Rao, seeking a CBI inquiry into the couple’s murder. The couple was brutally murdered while returning from the Manthani court on February 17, 2021, at Kalvacharla on the Peddapalli–Manthani road in Peddapalli district.

Since then, the case has seen various twists and turns and has now reached the Supreme Court. The court stated that a decision would be made regarding a CBI inquiry after examining the evidence and records and adjourned the matter for four weeks.

Currently, in the lawyers’ murder case, seven accused have been arrested and sent to judicial remand. All the accused are now out on bail.