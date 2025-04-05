Seven held in crackdown on cricket betting rackets in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police have cracked down on illegal cricket betting, arresting seven persons from two gangs operating in Nizamabad and Armoor. Several mobile phones and motorbikes were seized from them. The police stated that the accused, who established an illegal betting business, is estimated to be worth over Rs 88 lakh.

Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya presented the accused and case details to the media on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested four people — Sheikh Mujeeb Ahmed, Sheikh Nadeem, Sheikh Junid and Sheikh Rehan — from Autonagar, Bharathi Rani Colony under Fifth Town Police limits.

Mujeeb admitted that they contacted a man named Sachin from Nanded, Maharashtra, through Shakeel of Salura village. Sachin provided access to online betting apps. Referred to as a “Master”, he appointed agents (Bookies), who created user accounts and handled deposits and withdrawals. The agents earned 7% commission by recruiting users. Over 200 youth joined the apps this IPL season, with nearly 5,000 transactions recorded.

The police recovered Rs 50,000 cash, five mobile phones, bank passbooks, one credit card and one debit card. Four more suspects are absconding.