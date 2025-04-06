Telangana government's complacency stalling infra development, says KCR

HYDERABAD: Alleging a lack of commitment from the state government, BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the development of infrastructure in power, drinking water, agriculture and other sectors in the state has become difficult.
“The Congress government is unable to provide governance to the people and is constantly conspiring to blame the previous BRS regime for its own failures,” KCR charged, adding that anti-Telangana forces of the past had employed similar tactics to portray the formation of Telangana as a failed experiment.
“They are still acting in such a manner. People are recognising the tricks aimed at distracting us from public issues,” he said at a meeting with leaders from Khammam and Nalgonda held at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Saturday. The meeting was part of the preparations for the silver jubilee celebrations of the party’s foundation.
On the occasion, KCR discussed the issue concerning the University of Hyderabad. He said the university was established as a result of the Telangana movement. KCR criticised the stance taken by the state government on the issue, noting the university’s international recognition. He acknowledged the peaceful protest undertaken by UoH students on the matter.
KCR said he was confident that lakhs of people would voluntarily attend the silver jubilee meeting to be held in Warangal. He explained to the district leaders the precautions and measures to be taken for both the party workers and the public expected to attend.
Following the meeting, KCR suggested the party membership registration programme begin across the state. He said that party committees would be formed at the village level. Training sessions will be conducted at district party offices.