Telangana government's complacency stalling infra development, says KCR

HYDERABAD: Alleging a lack of commitment from the state government, BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the development of infrastructure in power, drinking water, agriculture and other sectors in the state has become difficult.

“The Congress government is unable to provide governance to the people and is constantly conspiring to blame the previous BRS regime for its own failures,” KCR charged, adding that anti-Telangana forces of the past had employed similar tactics to portray the formation of Telangana as a failed experiment.

“They are still acting in such a manner. People are recognising the tricks aimed at distracting us from public issues,” he said at a meeting with leaders from Khammam and Nalgonda held at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Saturday. The meeting was part of the preparations for the silver jubilee celebrations of the party’s foundation.