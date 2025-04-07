No clarity on Cabinet expansion, Telangana Congressmen restless

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty continues to grip the ruling Congress in the state over the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion, appointments to nominated posts, and the formation of a full-fledged TPCC.

Despite a high-level delegation — including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and PCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud—visiting New Delhi and holding discussions with the party high command nearly 10 days ago, there has been no indication of progress on Cabinet expansion.

Adding to the pressure, several Congress MLAs from the erstwhile Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts, along with leaders from the Scheduled Caste (Madiga) community, have also made their way to the national capital to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders. However, the high command continues to maintain a guarded stance. Amid growing unrest among ministerial aspirants, senior party leader and former minister K. Jana Reddy wrote a letter to the central leadership, advocating Cabinet representation for MLAs from Rangareddy and Hyderabad. His plea, however, has gone unanswered.

According to sources, the party leadership may be waiting for the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka this May before initiating a similar exercise in Telangana. But the prolonged delay is reportedly causing discontent among party leaders. The recent appointment of Meenakshi Natarajan as AICC in-charge of Telangana had initially raised hopes among aspirants, who expected imminent Cabinet changes. However, with no developments following her appointment, those hopes have now turned into disappointment.