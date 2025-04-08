Spurned by lover over loss of vision, 19-year-old girl ends life in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old woman, Kommu Spandana, allegedly died by suicide after her lover reportedly refused to marry her following the loss of vision in one of her eyes. However, her parents have not confirmed whether her death was directly due to the refusal.

According to Medipally police, Spandana was in a relationship with a man named Sandeep. When her parents initially learned about the relationship, they opposed it but eventually agreed to the marriage.

In May 2024, Spandana reportedly lost vision in her left eye. After learning this, Sandeep is said to have withdrawn his intention to marry her. Despite her mother’s advice to stay away from him, Spandana continued to remain in contact with Sandeep.

On Sunday, Spandana’s mother left the house and returned later in the evening. She found the main door locked from the inside and received no response from her daughter. Looking through the window, she was devastated to find Spandana hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.

With the help of neighbours, the door was broken open, and Spandana was brought down. She had already passed away by then.

Medipally police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

