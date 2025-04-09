Newly married woman ends life over dowry harassment in Telangana's Mancherial

ADILABAD: A 21-year-old newly married woman, Harshakurti Shruthi, hanged herself to death in the bathroom of her in-law’s house in Gollapelli village of Mancherial district.

According to sources, Shruthi was the third daughter of Kandi Kavitha and Srinivas. She was married to Harshakurti Sai on March 16. Her parents reportedly gave eight tolas of gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash and other materials as part of the wedding.

However, just a week into the marriage, Shruthi was allegedly subjected to dowry harassment by her husband Sai, her mother-in-law Laxmi and father-in-law Narsaiah. They reportedly pressured her to bring additional Rs 6 lakh, claiming it was the amount they had spent on the wedding.

On the night before the incident, Shruthi’s parents handed over Rs 50,000 to Sai and assured the remaining amount would be arranged soon. They then left for Tikanapalli village.

In the early hours on Tuesday, Shruthi hanged herself from the ceiling in the bathroom using her chunni. When she did not return, family members broke open the door and found her unresponsive. Neighbours alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and shifted the body for postmortem.

Shruthi’s parents alleged that they had sold agricultural land to fund their daughter’s wedding and were being further harassed for dowry.

The Hazipur mandal police have registered a case and are investigating.