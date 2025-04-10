Telangana CM Revanth vows to stop BJP from entering Telangana at AICC session

HYDERABAD: Describing the BJP as “more dangerous than the colonial British rulers”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday vowed to never let the BJP “set foot” into Telangana and to stop it at all costs.

Addressing the AICC session — attended by senior Congress leaders including CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi — held on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Revanth appealed to Congress workers and Gandhi followers to take responsibility for defeating the BJP across the nation. Gujarat is a BJP stronghold and the party’s top leaders hail from the state.

“With a strong resolve from here, we are going to defeat the BJP in Telangana. I appeal to every Congress worker and Gandhi follower to take the responsibility of defeating the BJP in the coming days,” he stated. He declared BJP leaders to be “more dangerous than the British” and called for their removal from Indian politics, in the same manner that colonial rulers were driven out.

The chief minister compared BJP leaders to British colonial rulers, claiming that while the British never physically attacked Mahatma Gandhi during the decades-long freedom struggle that he led, Gandhi was killed barely six months after India’s Independence.

Lacing his speech with rhetoric, historical comparisons and emotionally charged appeals, Revanth positioned the Congress, led by the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi, as the true inheritors of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, urging all citizens to rise in opposition to what he termed the “Godse ideology.”

Alleging that the saffron party was a political force driven by Nathuram Godse’s ideology, the chief minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading this ideology across the country. Among his criticisms of the BJP-led Union government was its handling of the farmers’ protests.

The chief minister accused the Modi government of enacting anti-farmer laws and showing authoritarian disregard for public dissent by refusing to engage in dialogue with the protesting farmers, who fought persistently for over a year.