Telangana Ex-MLA detained at RGIA, but allowed to attend mother’s funeral

HYDERABAD: Former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir was briefly detained at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday upon his arrival from Dubai.
Shakeel, wanted in a case linked to his son Raheel Aamir, returned to attend the funeral of his mother, Shaguftha Adeeba, 70, who passed away earlier in the day.
Police said Shakeel was detained on landing but allowed to leave for Bodhan after he submitted an undertaking to cooperate in the investigation. Speaking to TNIE, a police official said: “Shakeel came to the city to attend his mother’s final rites. When he landed at RGIA, the police detained him.
Later, he submitted an undertaking stating that he would cooperate with the police in the investigation of a case filed against him. Based on his undertaking and on humanitarian grounds, the police granted him permission to attend his mother’s funeral.”
On December 23, 2023, Aamir allegedly rammed a barricade near Praja Bhavan. Though Raheel was not initially named, police later made him an accused after higher officials learnt of his role. The former MLA allegedly used his influence to block the case, leading police to also name him as an accused. A Look Out Circular was issued as he went absconding.
Police further suspect that in a February 2022 Jubilee Hills accident, where a toddler was killed, Raheel again used his father’s influence to avoid being named, projecting someone else as the accused. The case was reopened, and since then, the father-son duo has reportedly been in Dubai.
Son still absconding
