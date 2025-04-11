Telangana Ex-MLA detained at RGIA, but allowed to attend mother’s funeral

HYDERABAD: Former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir was briefly detained at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday upon his arrival from Dubai.

Shakeel, wanted in a case linked to his son Raheel Aamir, returned to attend the funeral of his mother, Shaguftha Adeeba, 70, who passed away earlier in the day.

Police said Shakeel was detained on landing but allowed to leave for Bodhan after he submitted an undertaking to cooperate in the investigation. Speaking to TNIE, a police official said: “Shakeel came to the city to attend his mother’s final rites. When he landed at RGIA, the police detained him.

Later, he submitted an undertaking stating that he would cooperate with the police in the investigation of a case filed against him. Based on his undertaking and on humanitarian grounds, the police granted him permission to attend his mother’s funeral.”