Young India is my brand: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Dismissing claims from his critics that he lacks a distinctive identity, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that “Young India” was his brand and would be his legacy.

“I wanted to create a brand and that is ‘Young India’. The soul of the country lies in its youth; that is the voice of India. My brand stands for health, education and employment,” Revanth said.

The chief minister said the state government created the Young India brand drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of empowering the youth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Young India Police School in Hyderabad on Thursday, he noted that only a few prime ministers and chief ministers are remembered for their lasting impact on the nation. “NT Rama Rao won the hearts of the poor with the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme.

N Chandrababu Naidu built a brand by developing IT in Hyderabad. YS Rajasekhara Reddy is remembered as a farmer’s brother. Today, I have made my mark with the ‘Young India’ brand,” the chief minister stated.

Revanth announced that the government has decided to establish pre-schools across the state, offering free transportation and food for children.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening government schools and providing quality education. “That is why we are setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools in every Assembly constituency,” the chief minister stated.

Highlighting disparities in the education system, he stated: “Despite there being 29,500 government schools, only 18 lakh students are enrolled in them, whereas 36 lakh students attend 11,500 private schools. This situation calls for serious introspection.”