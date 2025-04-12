Forgery exposed in Rs 500 crore land dispute; Telangana HC urges SIT probe

HYDERABAD: A dispute over a tract of land located in Shamshabad and worth a whopping `500 crore took an unexpected and disturbing turn on Friday when the Telangana High Court discovered the use of forged judicial orders in an attempt to influence legal proceedings.

The case surfaced during the hearing of a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal filed by the HMDA, which contested land ownership claims made by one Md Taher Khan, a resident of Jahanuma. Taher Khan claimed possession over 49 acres of land in Shamshabad where property prices have spiked.

During a routine hearing, a bench of Justice T Vinod Kumar and Justice P Sree Sudha flagged inconsistencies in two court orders submitted by Taher Khan.

One was allegedly issued on April 29, 1988, in Application No. 533 of 1988, tied to Civil Suit No. 7 of 1958. The other was linked to a writ petition (No. 28734 of 1996). Suspicions around these documents led the bench to order an internal inquiry on March 7, 2025. The Registrar (Judicial-I), tasked with verifying the documents, submitted a sealed report to the court on March 27. What followed in open court was the unravelling of a deception.

The report noted that Justice ND Patnaik — said to have passed the 1988 order — had only been appointed to the court in December that same year, months after the supposed order was dated.

State urged to set up SIT, probe forgeries

Even more striking was the revelation that the 1996 writ petition had never been registered in court records. Both documents were fabricated and the implications were immediate.