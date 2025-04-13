37-year-old graphic designer dies by suicide over financial troubles, job loss in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tired of his drinking habits and inability to meet financial obligations, a 37-year-old man decided to end his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday afternoon.

The man, Prathi Sathish Kumar, was a graphic designer for six years at Hetero Pharma, from where he recently resigned as he was allegedly not getting along with his team leader.

Bharathi, the victim’s mother, told police that she and her son had been residing in Alkapuri township for eight years. On April 11, Sathish asked his mother to feed him with her hands, but later refused and went to sleep.

“When I went to call him the next day (April 12), his body was hanging from the ceiling fan,” she said.

Unable to find a new job, Satish went into depression. “His mother believes that financial problems, job loss and depression led to her son’s suicide,” police said, adding that the body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem.

The Narsingi police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)