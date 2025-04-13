Kin seek help for man in coma for five years after accident in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR : Paindala Raju, a 32-year-old daily wage worker and resident of Gopalraopet village in Ramadugu mandal, has been in a coma for the last five years following a tragic road accident. His family is facing an emotional and financial crisis, holding onto hope that one day he might wake up.

The accident occurred in 2020 when Raju was returning from a wedding in Bhaopet village, a region known for its granite quarries. His bike collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a severe head injury that left him unconscious. Since then, he has been in a coma, surviving only through constant medical care and support from his family.

For the first month after the accident, Raju showed no signs of recovery. After undergoing brain surgery and prolonged treatment in a private hospital, his condition stabilized, but he has remained unresponsive. Although some movement has returned to his body, he does not recognise or respond to his loved ones when they call him.

Bedridden and dependent on full-time care, Raju is now being looked after like a child by his devoted wife, Navya. She feeds him through a nasogastric (NG) tube, which delivers liquid-based nutrition and medication directly to his stomach. He has not eaten solid food in five years.

Their five-year-old son, Mahit, who has never seen his father conscious, calls out to him every day, pleading, “Pappa, Pappa, please wake up.” His innocent hope and heart-melting words reflect the family’s ongoing pain.

Navya and Raju’s mother, Chilukamma, often break down in tears when asked about his condition. The family has already spent over `40 lakh on treatment, even selling their home to cover medical expenses. Doctors have now suggested further brain surgery in Hyderabad, which could cost an additional `4 to `5 lakh.

With no source of income — since family spends all their time caring for Raju—they are appealing to the government and kind-hearted individuals for financial support. They believe that if the surgery is performed, Raju might have a chance at recovery.

“We have lost everything,” Navya said, holding back tears. “But we still have hope. If the surgery happens, maybe he will come back to us.”