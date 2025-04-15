Congress weakening Constitution, alleges Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of undermining the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar during the Emergency.

He said that the people gave a strong response to this by voting the Congress out of power in the subsequent polls.

After paying floral tributes to a statue of Ambedkar at Lower Tank Bund on his birth anniversary, Kishan said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to upholding social justice and claimed that, despite several conspiracies by the Congress, the Constitution remains robust.

He alleged that the Congress made repeated attempts over the last 75 years to weaken the Constitution. He further claimed that the Congress had vilified Ambedkar during his lifetime and even went so far as to bill his wife for the transportation of his mortal remains after his death.

Calling Congress “heartless,” he criticised the party’s treatment of the architect of the Constitution. Referring to the delay in honouring Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna, he said it was only after the BJP came to power that the nation honoured Ambedkar with the country’s highest civilian award.