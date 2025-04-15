Heavy rains, winds wreak havoc in Nalgonda, Suryapet

NALGONDA/SURYAPET: Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused widespread damage in parts of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts late on Sunday.

In Tekulagudem village of Nakrekal mandal, Nalgonda district, the storm uprooted a large number of lemon and mango trees in local orchards. Farmers, reeling from the loss, are now assessing the damage, which is likely to run into lakhs.

In neighbouring Suryapet district, the situation was equally grim. Farmers in Mukkududevpally, Istalapuram and Kotha tanda villages of Atmakur (S) mandal reported severe damage to standing crops. Hundreds of acres of ready-to-harvest produce was flattened or left waterlogged. With fields submerged and crops destroyed, the sudden downpour has dashed the hopes of a good harvest for many farming families.

The unseasonal weather has raised serious concerns over the economic impact on the already strained agrarian community in the region. Farmers are urging the government to step in with compensation and support measures to help them recover.

Local revenue and agriculture officials are expected to carry out field-level surveys to estimate the extent of damage in both districts.