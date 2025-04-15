Moderate rains, thunderstorms to continue in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting unsettled weather conditions till April 20.

However, daytime temperatures continue to remain high, with all 33 districts recording maximum temperatures above 40°C for the second consecutive day. Jagtial recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.4°C, while Hyderabad’s highest was 40.1°C in the Kapra area.

According to the IMD, a trough currently runs from West Rajasthan to the Gulf of Mannar across eastern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough stretching from southeast Madhya Pradesh to central Telangana across Vidarbha at the same level has now merged with the main system.

Under the influence of these weather patterns, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected across several parts of the state throughout the week.

Yellow alert issued for Hyderabad, Rangareddy

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies with a likelihood of light rain or thundershowers in some areas during the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38°C and 25°C, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southwesterlies, with speeds ranging from 4 to 6 kmph.