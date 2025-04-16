Telangana

Telangana HC judge recuses from hearing CM Revanth’s petition

Justice Lakshman disclosed that he had previously appeared as counsel for the de-facto complainant, N Peddi Raju, in an unrelated cooperative society matter
Telangana High Court.
Telangana High Court.File Photo | Express
TG Naidu
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has recused himself from hearing a criminal petition filed by the then Malkajgiri MP and present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking quashing of a criminal case registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and related sections of the IPC.

The case stems from Crime No. 15/2015 registered at the Chandanagar police station, following a complaint lodged by N Peddi Raju, a SC (Mala) individual and director of the Razole Constituency SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, alleging that Accused No 1 A Kondal Reddy (brother of Revanth), A2 E Laxmiah and A3 Revanth Reddy, illegally trespassed onto society land in Gopanpally, and demolished a room using a JCB. The complainant further stated that caste-based abuse was hurled at him during the incident.

During the course of hearing Revanth’s quash petition, Justice Lakshman disclosed that he had previously appeared as counsel for the de-facto complainant, N Peddi Raju, in an unrelated cooperative society matter. In view of this prior association, the judge expressed his decision to recuse himself from the case.

Telangana High Court
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

