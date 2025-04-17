Telangana Congress leaders stage protest in front of ED office

HYDERABAD: TPCC members staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Wednesday, alleging that the agency has become a “political tool” in the hands of BJP-led Central government after it filed charge sheets against Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that nearly 96% of the ED and CBI cases were booked against Opposition party leaders after BJP came to power at the Centre.

“BJP is using ED and CBI as its pocket organisations,” Mahesh Goud said.

“The National Herald was started by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru during the Independence movement. It is an Indian English-language newspaper published by The Associated Journals Ltd, and owned by Young India Limited. Young India is the brainchild of Nehru. Congress gave a loan when the company was in the doldrums. There is no money laundering involved,” he added.

“BJP unleashed a political vendetta by framing charges. Gandhi family will not be scared by such cases,” he said. Earlier, veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao staged a protest in front of the ED office. Later, the Congress leaders joined the protest in batches.