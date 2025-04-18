Japan’s Marubeni eyes Future in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Marubeni Corporation, a leading Japanese industrial conglomerate, has expressed interest in establishing a next-generation industrial park in the Future City.

On Thursday, during the first day of his official visit to Japan, the Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met senior officials of Marubeni Corporation in Tokyo. Following discussions, Marubeni submitted a proposal and signed a letter of intent with the state government to establish the industrial park.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), with an initial proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the industrial park will be developed over 600 acres in phases. It will be dedicated to Japanese and other multinational companies setting up manufacturing units in Hyderabad, with an expected investment of over Rs 5,000 crore.

The Marubeni Industrial Park will focus on electronics, green pharma, precision engineering, aerospace and defence sectors, which aligns with Telangana’s goal of attracting foreign investment in advanced manufacturing and creating skilled employment.

Welcoming Marubeni to the Future City in Hyderabad, the CM said: “The Marubeni Industrial Park will be one of the first such projects in the proposed ‘Future City’. It is expected to create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting livelihoods and strengthening the skill ecosystem in Telangana.”

He assured full support to ensure a smooth experience for Marubeni in Telangana and described the company as a key investor in what is being developed as India’s first ‘Net Zero’ city. “We welcome Marubeni to Hyderabad. Given the longstanding ties between India and Japan, I’m sure you’ll feel at home in Telangana,” he added.