Telangana government to collectors: Clear all pending Dharani applications immediately

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday directed the district collectors to clear all pending Dharani applications with immediate effect.

According to the Dharani District-Wise Pendency Report accessed by TNIE, a staggering 82,750 applications remain pending across various revenue offices in 32 districts (excluding Hyderabad). Among these, the highest number of backlogs was reported in Rangareddy with 13,867 pending cases followed by Sangareddy with 7,865 and Vikarabad with 6,454 applications.

These applications are distributed across different administrative levels: 36,875 at tahsildar level, 19,186 with revenue divisional officers (RDOs), 15,943 pending at the additional collector’s level and 10,746 at the collectors’ level.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), in a circular, emphasised immediate compliance with the new Act and Rules. He directed all district collectors to dispose of all pending applications by issuing speaking orders — reasoned decisions clearly recorded in writing — either accepting or rejecting the applications as per the existing workflow.

“Fair opportunity to be heard” must be provided to all applicants before rejections, the order reiterated, urging strict adherence to the provisions of the new Act.

Applications received on or after April 14, 2025 will be handled under the updated provisions of Bhu Bharati once the modified workflow is integrated into the portal.