Congress, BRS hand in glove with AIMIM, alleges Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday accused the ruling Congress and Opposition BRS of colluding to exploit people, perpetrate atrocities against women and support the AIMIM, which he described as a party with a history of oppressing the people.

Addressing the saffron party leaders at a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC elections, Kishan questioned why the Congress and BRS were not contesting the elections and criticised their apparent silence and deference to AIMIM.

He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, asserting that they lacked the moral authority to criticise the BJP while working hand in glove with AIMIM.

The Union minister expressed alarm over AIMIM’s growing influence, noting that the party is no longer confined to Hyderabad’s Old City but is expanding across Telangana’s Assembly constituencies. He alleged that Congress and BRS are indirectly backing AIMIM to defeat the BJP and secure AIMIM’s victory in the MLC elections.

The minister stressed that the BJP’s participation in the local elections reflects a commitment to raising public awareness and protecting Hyderabad, beyond merely seeking electoral success.