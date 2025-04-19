PDS diversion crackdown: Goods worth crores seized in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Task Force (ETF), which operates under State Civil Supplies Department, has uncovered and acted upon several illegal activities involving diversion and hoarding of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice and paddy across Telangana.

The operations, carried out over the past few days, led to the seizure of goods worth several crores, with multiple criminal cases booked against the offenders.

On April 13, officials raided M/s Sri Krishna Traders in Marchala village of Kalwakurthy mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

The ETF team discovered a massive stash of illegally stored PDS rice — 1075 quintals, including 865 bags (50 kg each), 571 bags (25 kg each), and a large heap, total worth Rs 3.76 crore.

A criminal case was registered at PS Kalwakurthy under multiple sections including EC Act 1955.

The ETF also booked 41 cases where millers defaulted on delivering custom milled rice (CMR) worth `848.5 crore. Proceedings are underway with district collectors to recover dues as per the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act.