Telangana HC cites ‘policy’, rejects writ against GO 108

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of a writ petition filed by Kiran Kumar Kotagiri, an unemployed person, along with 19 other B.Ed candidates seeking judicial intervention against the state’s ongoing teacher promotion policies.

The petitioners claim that the policies violate constitutional provisions and a prior Supreme Court judgment. The petitioners challenged the continued implementation of GO 108, dated December 23, 1999, particularly Rule 3 Note 4, arguing it was inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Devesh Sharma v. Union of India & Others.

They contended that the state government has failed to align its promotion and appointment policy — specifically the transfer of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) to School Assistant (SA) posts — with the merit-based principles laid down in the apex court’s judgment.

Taking up the petition, a bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda declined to interfere, stating that the nature of the relief sought could not be addressed under the writ jurisdiction.

The judges held that determining the ratio of posts to be filled through transfer or promotion was a policy matter within the exclusive purview of the state government.

“We are of the considered opinion that the writ in the nature of mandamus cannot be issued for the change of ratio,” the court observed. It added that such decisions are part of the government’s policy-making domain and do not warrant judicial intervention unless they are demonstrably arbitrary or unconstitutional.

While dismissing the petition, the court clarified that the petitioners were at liberty to present their grievance directly to the government, either individually or in a representative capacity.

The court reserved the petitioners’ right to approach the concerned authorities for redressal.