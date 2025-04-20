Bandi sees BRS, Cong tie-up behind boycott of MLC poll

HYDERABAD: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly criticised both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress for distancing themselves from the upcoming Hyderabad Local Authority MLC elections.

He condemned the BRS’s decision to boycott the elections, stating that “only Naxalites reject participation in a democracy”. He also alleged that Congress and BRS leaders are “ideological heirs of the Naxalites”.

The MoS made these remarks on Saturday during a preparatory meeting for the MLC elections held at the BJP central district office in Barkatpura.

Calling on voters to decisively defeat such parties in the upcoming elections, Sanjay also issued a stern warning to the corporators.

He said that those who avoid voting due to pressure from party whips or who support the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), risk jeopardising their political careers.

He spoke about the sentiments of the “85% Hindu population in Telangana” and urged Congress and BRS corporators to make a clear choice — whether to submit to the party whip or to act independently and vote to defeat the AIMIM.