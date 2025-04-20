BRS to abstain from voting in MLC poll

HYDERABAD: Confirming that his party will abstain from voting in the Hyderabad Local Authority MLC elections scheduled for April 23, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday firmly warned his party leaders against defying the decision.

Addressing a preparatory meeting at the Telangana Bhavan here — held as a prelude to the party’s silver jubilee public meeting on April 27 in Elkathurthi, Warangal — Rama Rao made it clear that any leader or public representative going against the party’s decision will face disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion. A whip has been issued, directing all BRS MLAs, MLCs and corporators to abstain from voting.

The former minister also made it clear that the BRS will maintain equidistance from both the BJP and AIMIM and not support either party in the election.

The former IT minister accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of misusing power in the name of HYDRAA, Musi river development and the University of Hyderabad lands. “If Salman Khan was jailed for killing one deer, what should be done to Revanth Reddy for killing four?” Rama Rao wondered.

Criticising the BJP, Rama Rao said the presence of two Union ministers from Telangana have brought no tangible benefits to the state. “In the past 17 months, the BJP hasn’t done a single worthwhile thing for Telangana,” he said.

Hyderabad Local Body MLC polls