Rains again lash parts of Hyderabad; yellow alert issued

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad on Saturday experienced yet another episode of rain and thunderstorms in the north and western parts of the city.

Areas of Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Hitec corridor, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Tellapur, Serilingampally, Kollur, Alwal, Kapra, ECIL, Keesara, Ncharam, Sainikpuri, Mallapur, A S Rao Nagar, Neredmet and Boduppal experienced intense rains in the evening hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for the next two days for thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (30–40 kmph) in the districts of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Nagarkurnool.

Maximum temperatures are likely to gradually rise by 2°C-3°C during the next three days. The maximum temperature in the state as of Saturday was recorded at 43.8°C in Jagtial, while the city’s maximum temperature was 40.6°C in Malakpet.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively.