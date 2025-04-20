Revanth Reddy slams political forces hindering Musi Riverfront project

HYDERABAD: Alleging that some political forces are creating hurdles to the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated that the state government is committed to implementing the project.

“We have visited the riverfront in Tokyo and examined the facilities. Water is a symbol of our culture and development. Some political forces are creating hurdles to the Musi rejuvenation project. Delhi is witnessing widespread air pollution and various institutions are forced to declare holidays.

Don’t we need to learn a lesson from the uncontrolled air pollution in Delhi where the public life comes to a standstill? Taking a serious note of it, we have proposed to restore and rejuvenate the Musi. Apart from the Musi project, Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road and radial roads are being considered most important to the progress of Telangana,” he claimed. Revanth Reddy attended a programme organised by the Japan Telugu Federation in Tokyo.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the Congress government has achieved significant progress in the IT and pharma sectors in Telangana. “We have plans to establish a dry port in the state,” he said and appealed to them to come forward for the development of Telangana and compete with the world.

The CM further elaborated the state government’s intention to invite huge investments to Telangana, promote industrial development and create more employment opportunities.

Seeking cooperation for Telangana development, Revanth said that the state will compete with the world if everyone lends a helping hand. The government is ready to seek suggestions, he added. “We are already experiencing exhilarating moments from the development of our own area,” he observed.