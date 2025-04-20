Telangana targets 70.13 LMT paddy procurement in Yasangi season, urges swift action to avoid crop losses

HYDERABAD: Highlighting that the state has witnessed a bumper harvest this season, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to ensure flawless procurement of paddy.

“We are in a situation of plenty. After a smooth and nearly flawless Vanakalam procurement, we must now execute Yasangi procurement with equal or greater efficiency,” the minister said, addressing a virtual conference of collectors, held along with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya.

Uttam said the procurement target for the ongoing Yasangi season was 70.13 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs), and directed officials to maintain strict vigil against the inflow of grains from other states. He pointed out that procurement during the last Vanakalam (monsoon) season stood at 153.5 LMTs, and with an estimated 281 LMTs of paddy expected this year, Telangana is poised to be among the top producers in the country.

The minister cautioned that unseasonal rains reported in several districts could damage both harvested and standing crops if procurement is delayed. “This is why we must act efficiently and quickly. Any delay could mean losses for our farmers,” he said, urging intensified ground-level monitoring and full infrastructure readiness at all procurement centres.

As of April 18, 8.51 LMTs of paddy had arrived at procurement centres. Minister Seethakka underscored the urgency of rural outreach. “This is our peak month when we must give it everything. The entire rural procurement system must work at full throttle,” she said.