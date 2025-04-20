TPCC chief slams BRS, labels KTR a ‘BJP slave’

HYDERABAD: Criticising the opposition BRS and BJP, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday called BRS working president KT Rama Rao a “slave of the BJP”.

He countered Rama Rao’s remarks against Congress stating that the pink party has entered into a secret alliance with the BJP to escape corruption charges. “The BJP’s slave is now working to ensure BJP’s victory in the upcoming Hyderabad local body MLC elections,” he alleged.

Accusing BRS of being subservient to the BJP to evade legal consequences “for a decade of corruption”, the TPCC chief claimed that the bail granted to BRS MLC K Kavitha is a part of this alleged nexus. He further accused former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family of looting the state like a “gang of dacoits” during its 10-year regime.

“BRS is now in servitude to PM Modi to save itself,” he said, adding that this subservience is leading to injustice for Telangana, as the BJP is exploiting the situation by withholding funds.

He also pointed out the irony of BRS supporting every decision made by the BJP during its time in power, and now opposing the Congress government’s people-centric policies. He alleged that both BRS and BJP are running a coordinated misinformation campaign regarding the Kancha Gachibowli lands as part of their ongoing alliance.