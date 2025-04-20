Youth Congress workers try to storm ED office in Hyderabad over chargesheet against Gandhis

HYDERABAD: Youth Congress workers attempted to lay siege to the ED office in protest over the filing of a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The protesters were detained by police and shifted to the police station. During the demonstration, they also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Youth Congress leader Jakki Shiva Charan Reddy accused the Centre of targeting the Gandhi family, which he said had made immense sacrifices for the nation. He termed the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the chargesheet as a disgrace.

Charan Reddy pointed out that the charges relate to a money laundering case where “no money was involved,” and alleged that the filing of such cases is a serious threat to democracy.