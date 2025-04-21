Lite byte: Lukewarm loyalty

Civil service, uncivil swipe?

A senior IAS officer, reportedly stung by criticism from various quarters, allegedly had conversations with a few local vernacular channels over their coverage pertaining to the government. Whispers have it that the officer in question advised them that governments do change.

Post-haste bid for the post

Two BJP MPs, who had been keeping a low profile till a few months ago, have suddenly sprung into action — and tongues are wagging. Their newfound energy, marked by aggressive attacks on both the ruling Congress and BRS, has raised eyebrows across political circles. Interestingly, neither of them was even initially considered a frontrunner for the Telangana BJP president post. But over the past two months, both leaders have ramped up press conferences, public statements and barbed comments aimed at Congress and BRS bigwigs. Whether this pays off remains to be seen, but for now, their sudden visibility has definitely stirred the pot.

Bureaucratic game

Ever heard of the iconic Red Light, Green Light game from the Korean web series Squid Game? Well, it seems one of the state’s top civil servants might be a fan. The officer has installed actual red and green lights outside his office door. And the rules? Red light means freeze — no one, not even support staff, is allowed to enter. Only when the green light comes on can visitors or assistants step in. No exceptions. Some are amused. Others are bewildered. But they are all watching... and waiting for that green light.

Lukewarm loyalty

The Congress recently staged a protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate over the charge sheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. According to party chatter, the protest saw more empty chairs than elected representatives. Party insiders say this poor show of solidarity — especially when the top leadership is facing serious allegations — has sparked a heated debate. What’s more, murmurs of dissatisfaction have reportedly reached both the party’s state in-charge and the high command.