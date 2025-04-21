Union Minister Kishan Reddy lays foundation stone for ICSI

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Hyderabad Chapter at Anand Nagar colony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking at the gathering, which was attended by over 200 dignitaries, the minister emphasised the vital role of company secretaries in shaping the landscape of corporate governance in India.

“India is fast approaching the $5 trillion economy milestone. In this journey, corporate governance professionals will play a pivotal role,” he remarked and urged ICSI to showcase India’s global intellectual property and corporate governance leadership, noting the growing international demand for Indian talent.

He also lauded the contribution of ICSI in nation-building and called upon the institute to scale up its efforts to produce 1.5 lakh company secretaries by 2035, from the current 75,000.

The facility will be built with an estimated outlay of Rs 10 crore and is expected to be completed in 15 months. It will house a multi-purpose hall, conference facilities, counselling centres, classrooms, a moot court and a modern library, serving as a hub for professional development and student training.