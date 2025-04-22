Telangana HC restrains HCA from major financial decisions

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has, in his interim orders, restrained the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) from making any administrative or policy decisions involving financial matters, except payment of salaries and routine day-to-day expenses.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) seeking judicial intervention against the HCA for allegedly failing to investigate fraudulent transactions and mismanagement within the association.

Senior counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the current managing committee of the HCA stands disqualified from contesting elections. Senior counsel also highlighted that previous inquiries had found the HCA treasurer faces allegations of misappropriating funds.

The petitioner alleged that the present committee, under the influence of the same treasurer, was making policy decisions aimed at concealing past irregularities, without maintaining proper financial accounts.

In response, the HCA contended that the present committee was recently elected under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed single-judge inquiry officer and that the allegations raised pertain to the previously elected body and not the current management.