BRS president KT Rama Rao seeks public apology from CM Revanth Reddy in Lagcherla case

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded a public apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the immediate dismissal of police officials who reportedly harassed Lagcherla farmers, following a recent report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rama Rao stated that the NHRC had confirmed systemic abuse and molestation of women during a controversial land acquisition drive in the village.

The NHRC’s findings laid bare the “barbaric behaviour” of police personnel, whom he accused of acting as a “private army” for Revanth. “Police officers treated young tribal girls inhumanely, crossing all boundaries of decency. These are atrocities not just against individuals, but against the very idea of justice,” Rama Rao stated.

Calling the report a “slap in the face” of the current administration, he said, “If the chief minister has any dignity left, he should apologise to the Dalit and tribal communities and resign.”

He lauded the NHRC’s intervention as a sign that “justice, righteousness and humanity still survive in this country”. “This government may try to bury the truth, but we will not rest until every guilty officer is punished,” he declared.

Meanwhile, tribal families from Lagcherla donated Rs 1 lakh towards the BRS silver jubilee celebrations.