CM Revanth Reddy raises Telangana-Hiroshima auto, mobility corridor

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed the establishment of the “Hiroshima Telangana Automotive and Mobility Corridor”, focused on electric vehicles, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

A delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also proposed fostering academic linkages and student research exchanges between Hiroshima Institute of Technology and leading universities in Telangana. The delegation invited Hiroshima’s expertise in disaster-resilient design, underground Metro engineering and smart city solutions for Hyderabad.

As part of his ongoing visit to Japan, the chief minister met with Hiroshima Prefecture Vice-Governor Mika Yokota to discuss avenues for collaboration.

During the meeting, he acknowledged Hiroshima’s global leadership in peace, resilience and technological advancement. Revanth reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and peace.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu presented a comprehensive overview of potential areas of cooperation between the two states. These include clean technology and waste-to-energy solutions, joint projects in municipal waste processing and sewage treatment, renewable energy, urban innovation, infrastructure development, industrial cooperation, education and cultural exchange programmes.

The delegation also proposed collaborating on Peace Park initiatives, cultural exhibitions and Buddhist heritage.