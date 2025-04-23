Cops, CRPF jawans comb Telangana's Karregutta for Maoists

MULUGU: The members of banned CPI (Maoist) were reportedly sheltered in Karregutta (hillock), spanning across Chhattisgarh and Mulugu forest district of Telangana on Tuesday. With this, the police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) personnel from both the states are on high alert.

According to sources, intelligence information indicated that top Maoist leader Hidma and his teams sheltered in the Karregutta forest area. Following this, the Chhattisgarh police forces, along with the CRPF, launched the combing operation ‘Bachao Karregutta.’

Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish stated that Telangana police are not currently carrying out any combing operation in the Karregutta area. The Chhattisgarh police and CRPF teams entered border villages of both the states.

Panic prevailed in the border area of the Mulugu district as police forces were on high alert.

Earlier, Maoists released a letter asking the border villagers of Telangana and Chhattisgarh not to enter the Karregutta forest area, as explosives had been planted.