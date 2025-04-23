Telangana Bhavan helpline activated in Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack

HYDERABAD: Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the Telangana government has set up a helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi as a precautionary measure to assist in case any residents from the state are found among the victims.

As of now, there have been no reports of individuals from Telangana being affected, either injured, missing, or deceased. However, the helpline has been activated “to address any concerns from the public and ensure timely response if any developments arise,” according to an official release.

Citizens may contact the following helpline numbers for information or assistance:

Smt. Vandhana: 9871999044

Sri Hyder Ali Naqvi: 9971387500

Senior officials stationed at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi are said to be in constant coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir state administration as well as central authorities. They are “monitoring the situation closely,” the release added.