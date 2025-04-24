BJP leaders stage candlelight rally over terrorist attack in Pahalgam

This is an attack on India’s sovereignty, aimed to disrupt peace and normalcy in the region. Every perpetrator of this inhuman act will be dealt with uncompromising force and brought to justice! We stand with the families of the victims during this moment of grief.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay wrote on X: “The attack on tourists in Pahalgam is an assault on the very idea of Bharat. It is an attempt to curtail tourism and deprive Kashmir’s youth of livelihoods and opportunities.

Tourism reached record heights during last summer. Our strongest response must be unwavering solidarity with our security forces and full support to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji in his mission to restore peace in Kashmir and ensure a terror-mukt future.

As we work to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such acts from recurring, let’s send a message loud and clear - intimidation tactics to break India won’t work. Even in mourning, we promise this: we will not forget. We will not be silenced.”