People seeking BRS support in fight against Congress government: BRS president KT Rama Rao

HANAMKONDA: Using film analogy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the BRS Bhavan has turned into “Janatha Garage” for the victims of HYDRAA, Lagcherla, Musi and Kancha Gachibowli lands, as they were approaching the pink party leaders to fight against the Congress government.

Speaking to the media at Elkathurthy village after reviewing the arrangements being made for a public meeting to be held on April 27 as part of the BRS silver jubilee celebrations, Rama Rao said that the people of Telangana are vexed by the Congress government’s attitude and its false promises and that they are eagerly waiting for the speech of BRS president and visionary leader K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The former minister said that the BRS is making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the public meeting.

“We want to ensure that the people are not inconvenienced in any way. We will be providing 10 lakh water bottles and buttermilk packets,” he said.

“We will not depend on the Congress government for power supply. We will be using generators. There will be special medical teams and 20 ambulances to help the people if needed,” he added.

“About 1,250 acres of land, with ample parking space, has been allocated for the meeting. We will be hiring 8,000 RTC and private buses. Around 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at the meeting venue for smooth conduct of the meeting,” he said.