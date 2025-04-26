Telangana to launch Praja Portal at Bharat Summit, promoting transparency in welfare schemes

HYDERABAD: In a move that underscores its commitment to transparency, accountability and participatory governance, the state government is likely to announce a new digital initiative -- “Praja Portal” -- during the ongoing Bharat Summit on Saturday.
The government is likely to announce this decision on Saturday unless an unforeseen development related to the Pahalgam terror attack crops up.
According to sources, the portal will serve as a comprehensive platform displaying real-time data on the implementation of various welfare schemes, including financial outlays and beneficiary details.
The initiative is being positioned as a technological manifestation of the Congress-led government’s slogan Praja Prabhutvam, a government by the people and for the people.
The launch coincides with the Bharat Summit, which the Congress government is projecting as a congregation of progressive thinkers. By timing the announcement with the summit, the administration aims to reinforce its image as a transparent and reform-driven regime.
The portal is expected to feature detailed data on key welfare programmes, including those under the Congress’ flagship six guarantees such as the Rs 500 LPG subsidy, free TSRTC bus travel for women, Rythu Bharosa, Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy, distribution of superfine rice through the public distribution system, 200 units of free electricity, and housing and employment schemes like Indiramma Indlu and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam.
Rajasthan model
Details of financial assistance provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), including names of beneficiaries and amount disbursed, are also likely to be made publicly accessible.
Officials have indicated that the portal is being developed in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), drawing inspiration from a similar transparency model currently in place in Rajasthan. In addition to financial disclosures, the government is also planning to integrate a grievance redressal mechanism into the portal, enabling citizens to lodge complaints and track resolutions directly.