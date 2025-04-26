Telangana to launch Praja Portal at Bharat Summit, promoting transparency in welfare schemes

HYDERABAD: In a move that underscores its commitment to transparency, accountability and participatory governance, the state government is likely to announce a new digital initiative -- “Praja Portal” -- during the ongoing Bharat Summit on Saturday.

The government is likely to announce this decision on Saturday unless an unforeseen development related to the Pahalgam terror attack crops up.

According to sources, the portal will serve as a comprehensive platform displaying real-time data on the implementation of various welfare schemes, including financial outlays and beneficiary details.

The initiative is being positioned as a technological manifestation of the Congress-led government’s slogan Praja Prabhutvam, a government by the people and for the people.

The launch coincides with the Bharat Summit, which the Congress government is projecting as a congregation of progressive thinkers. By timing the announcement with the summit, the administration aims to reinforce its image as a transparent and reform-driven regime.