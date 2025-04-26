‘Time for a muh tod jawab, split Pakistan, take back PoK’: Revanth backs Modi; Owaisi joins candlelight vigil

HYDERABAD: Pledging complete support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged him to “launch an attack on Pakistan” and integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Indian Union. He stated that it was time for a “Muh tod Jawab” (strong reply) and not for compromise.

“This is not the time for compromise; it is the time for a strong reply. Move forward—we are with you. One hundred and forty crore Indians stand with you. Split Pakistan and merge PoK with India,” the chief minister said. Asserting that this was not the time for politics, he assured “complete” support to the prime minister.

Revanth was speaking during a candlelight vigil against the terror attack, which he attended along with some Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Foreign delegates in the city for the Bharat Summit also joined the protest march.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said representatives from 100 countries had participated in the rally. He stated that he had merely requested the prime minister to ensure a strong and appropriate response against those responsible.

“We assure the prime minister of our full support. Modi ji, when China attacked India in 1962, Indira ji gave a powerful reply. Again, when Pakistan attacked in 1971, she responded by dividing Pakistan and creating Bangladesh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee once called Indira ji ‘Durga Mata’. We know you are a devotee of Durga Mata—so invoke her if needed and act against Pakistan. Take whatever steps are necessary,” the chief minister said.

Offering condolences to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam attack, he said the Telangana government stands with them. He urged the Government of India to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future and stated that India should set an example for the world in countering terrorism.

DGP asks Pakistanis living in TG to leave

Hyderabad: DGP Dr Jitender on Friday said that Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana should follow the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding their visas to avoid any legal action. In a release, Dr Jitender said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas issued to citizens of the neighbouring country will be valid only till April 29.

The revocation of visas does not apply to holders of Long-Term Visas (LTVs) and diplomatic and official visas.

Total number of Pakistanis in Telangana