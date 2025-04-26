Uttam Kumar Reddy condemns Pahalgam attack, calls it bid to divide India and hurt Kashmir economy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Services Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday described the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir as a “cowardly act” that was aimed at disrupting peace and communal harmony.

Recalling his service as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, Uttam said: “I have served at Avantipur Air Force Station near Srinagar, in Leh-Ladakh, and was part of the air defence operations at the Siachen Glacier. I understand the ground realities. This attack was carried out with the intention of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide, hurting Kashmir’s economy, creating unrest, and damaging our country.”

“I appreciate the Kashmiri Muslims who, in one united voice, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” he added.

The minister said that those responsible for the attack and those who supported it directly or indirectly must be severely punished. This was not just an attack on a region, but an attack on India’s unity, Uttam said.

Referring to the two-day Bharat Summit that began here on Friday, he said “This summit is focused on addressing various forms of justice — social, economic, environmental — and the larger theme is delivering global justice,” he said.