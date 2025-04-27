‘Hyderabad Resolution’ calls for justice, equality, sustainability

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Summit 2025, a gathering of progressive thinkers organised by the state government to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1st Afro-Asian Bandung Conference, concluded with the adoption of the Hyderabad Resolution on Saturday.

Amid rising global crises, the resolution identified key threats such as far-right authoritarianism, institutional erosion, media manipulation and growing inequality. It condemned terrorism, autocratic repression, and violations of international law — especially against the Global South, minorities and climate-vulnerable communities.

Focusing on five pillars — economic justice, environmental justice, gender equality and social inclusion, democracy and social justice, and peace and human security — the resolution called for a new economic model based on equity, progressive taxation, fair trade, and democratic control of key infrastructure.

It also urged reforms to global institutions, including democratising the UN system and empowering the Global South, stressing multilateralism and solidarity to defend democratic values.

Rooted in the ideals of Ahimsa (nonviolence), Satya (truth), Nyay (justice), and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One World), the participants of the Bharat Summit 2025 through the Hyderabad Resolution, committed themselves to building a fairer, more just, and sustainable global order through collective progressive action.