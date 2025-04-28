NHAI pulls down Peddavagu bridge, new one soon

ADILABAD: The National Highway Authority of India officials have demolished the damaged Peddavagu bridge near Tharnam village in Jainath mandal, Adilabad district. The bridge, which suffered major damage in 2023, was dismantled through controlled blasting after a temporary bridge was laid for public use.

The Peddavagu bridge had a history of repeated damage — first during the 2015 Sathnala project floods and again in the 2018 floods — with quick repairs carried out both times. However, after developing severe cracks in 2023, officials halted all movement across the bridge for safety reasons.

Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar monitored the demolition process and announced that construction of a new bridge would begin shortly.