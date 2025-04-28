Oil leak sparks fire at Telangana's Yadadri power plant; no casualities reported

NALGONDA: A fire accident occurred on Monday at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Veerlapalem, Damaracherla Mandal, Nalgonda district. The incident happened due to an oil leak in the Unit 1 boiler of the plant.

The oil leak from the boiler in the first unit occurred around 1:00 AM on Monday. Simultaneously, welding work was being done below, which caused the leaked oil to catch fire. Gradually, the flames spread to the entire unit, resulting in a large fire.

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A major disaster was averted due to the timely extinguishing of the flames. Consequently, the 600 MW power generation has been halted. It is noteworthy that the accident occurred while the unit was being prepared for a trial run.

Earlier this year, on February 14th, an accident also took place at the Yadadri Power Plant. Six workers were seriously injured when hot ash fell at the Ash Plant ESP. While the second unit of the plant was generating 800 MW of electricity, the ESP at the ash plant jammed, causing the boiler to trip and shut down. While workers were removing the jammed ash, hot ash suddenly fell on them, severely injuring six of them.