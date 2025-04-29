Congress a villain to Opposition, hero to people, says TPCC working president Jagga Reddy

HYDERABAD: Responding to BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao describing Congress as the main villain of Telangana, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Monday said that the grand old party is both a villain and hero in the state politics.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, he said: “Congress is a villain for the opposition parties and a hero to the people of Telangana.”

Strongly objecting to the statement the BRS chief made against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said that Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana with the consent of Rahul Gandhi. “KCR described Sonia Gandhi as a goddess for giving Telangana. Now, he is contradicting his own statement by calling Congress a villain,” he said while demanding KCR tender an apology to the Congress as well as people.

“KCR stooped to a new low with his nonsensical utterances. Congress will not tolerate if KCR continues to make such comments against Rahul Gandhi,” he added.