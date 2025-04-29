TGSTRC Conductor felicitated for returning bag with valuables worth Rs 13 lakh

HYDERABAD: In an act of honesty, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor Venkateshwarlu from Achampet Depot returned a bag containing valuables worth Rs 13 lakh to a passenger who had accidentally left it behind on the bus.

The bag contained 14 tolas of gold, 10 tolas of silver ornaments, Rs 14,800 in cash, the birth certificate of the passenger’s child and his educational certificates.

The incident occurred on April 26 while Venkateshwarlu was on duty on the Achampet-Hyderabad route. Upon reaching Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), he noticed an unattended bag on the bus. Opening it to identify its owner, the conductor found gold and silver ornaments, cash and important certificates inside.

“Acting swiftly, I informed Achampet Depot Manager Murali Durga Prasad over the phone. Following his instructions, I promptly handed over the bag to the station manager’s office at MGBS, ensuring safe custody,” Venkateshwarlu recalled.