Congress infighting comes to the fore at Sircilla meet

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Factionalism within the Congress came to the fore during an extensive party meeting held in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Chaos broke out at the meeting following sharp criticism from former PCC spokesperson Cheeti Umesh Rao, who accused the party of allotting tickets to “habitual losers”, triggering outrage among supporters of Sircilla Assembly constituency in-charge KK Mahender Reddy.

Tempers flared as Mahender Reddy’s supporters stormed the stage, demanding that Umesh Rao leave the venue. Police had to intervene to prevent the situation from spiralling further. Despite efforts by senior leaders and observers to mediate, the protest continued for some time.

This marks the second such incident in as many days. On Monday, at the Congress office in Karimnagar, party workers attacked Assembly segment in-charge P Srinivas after he made remarks against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.